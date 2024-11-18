Neither Bill Murray or Dan Aykroyd is likely to show up in the next Ghostbusters

HQ

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire received a somewhat lukewarm reception when it was released earlier this year, despite featuring several of the original cast - not least Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson - alongside returning actors from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

However, it seems that Sony still believes in the new crew of ghostbusters and will make more movies with them, although nothing has been confirmed yet. But when it does happen, don't expect Ray Stantz (Aykroyd) to show up again. In an interview with the New York Post, he explains that it doesn't seem likely that either he or Murray will appear in it:

"I don't see where they would need us to carry it on. They've got a whole new cast, and they've got whole new ideas."

He doesn't seem too sad about this, despite the fact that he is often said to have been the one who fought the hardest to make new Ghostbusters movies. Now he seems ready to leave to a new generation, knowing that the phenomenon is in good hands:

"I think probably they're going to move on to advancing it beyond the originals, which they should."

So to the question "Who you gonna call", the answer is neither Ray Stantz nor Peter Venkman in the future. And that might be good to know if Slimer shows up.