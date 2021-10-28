Neill Blomkamp was originally meant to be an advisor to Gunzilla Games

HQ

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Neill Blomkamp has joined Gunzilla Games as the developer's chief visionary officer. Known for being the director of several well-regarded sci-fi movies, including District 9 and Elysium, the Hollywood star is working with Gunzilla Games to help bring the studio's first, ambitious next-gen shooter to life.

To get an understanding as to Blomkamp's role at Gunzilla, we recently had the chance to chat with Olivier Henriot (executive narrative director) and Richard Morgan (script writer / author of Altered Carbon), where they gave us an insight into what the director brings to the table.

"Initially the idea was to have a conversation with him and have him as an advisor," said Henriot. "Quickly after several discussions, well actually not that many discussions, it became quite obvious that there was more than just having him as an advisor. He was extremely enthusiastic about the project and everything we pitched to him, and basically he jumped on board and said "you know what guys? I'll come and work with you"".

Morgan then jumped in to add, "As Olivier said, I'd thought we'd get him in an advisory capacity and that we'd have a couple of conversations with him, and bang, no, he's in, he's really in. Already, he's helped us completely overhaul the visual texture of what we're doing, the sense of what this world will feel, and look, and even smell like to some extent. He's given us a density that I think we didn't have before. He's taken all of our concept and concept art and our characters and things, and he's just brought in a level of texture that I don't think we had before."

Later through our interview, Henriot brought up Blomkamp once again, revealing that the director also helps the team challenge basic game design choices.

"One thing that is really cool with Neill is the fact that although he is a gamer, he's not coming from a game development background," Henriot noted. "So, he pitched a lot of things and questioned a lot of things, a lot of assumptions or conventions that you go by, especially when you are a long-time game developer, and he's like; "We can't do that? Why can't we? Is it forbidden? Is it impossible to do technically?" It forces us to reassess constantly what we're doing, and oftentimes, opportunities we might have missed otherwise."

You can catch our full interview with Henriot and Morgan below, where we also talk about the inspirations behind their debut project and also how development is progressing.