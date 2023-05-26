Neill Blomkamp teases a Wipeout film

HQ

Neill Blomkamp and science fiction go together like peas in a pod. District 9, Elysium, Chappie and Demonic have all been steeped in fantastical futurism in different ways, and after finishing filming Gran Turismo for Sony, the South African director teasingly hints at what might be his next project. Based on a semi-cryptic tweet from yesterday, Wipeout could be in Blomkamp's sights.

The idea is, of course, absolutely fantastic and could have served as a launching pad for the entire franchise, not only a film but also a brand new game. We can only dream, hope and keep our fingers crossed. Wipeout needs to be resurrected on modern consoles, complete with Orbital, Cold Storage and the Chemical Brothers.

Do you also dream of a new Wipeout?