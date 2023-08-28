Neill Blomkamp talks about his Robocop movie that never happened

HQ

There are few films that can match Paul Verhoeven's acclaimed cult classic Robocop, a raw, gritty social satire packed with action and entertainment. The sequels that followed in its wake, however, are perhaps of more questionable quality, not least the pointless, child-friendly 2014 remake that many fans of the original film shunned like the plague.

Since then it's been quiet on the Robocop front, but the fact is that in 2018 we could have had a sequel from none other than science fiction master Neill Blomkamp himself, based on a concept written by the first film's screenwriter. The project unfortunately fell through, and in an interview with JoBlo, Blomkamp himself tells us a bit more about the scrapped sequel.

"That's the only film that I would have ever done where I would have tried to basically simulate Paul Verhoeven's directing style. I wanted it to feel like it was the day after. Like if Dick Jones fell out of the window on Monday, this would have been Tuesday. It was like literally the next morning that it began. So it was a direct sequel exactly in the same style."

Instead we got Chappie, a movie full of problems and backed by a questionable style to say the least. Sure, it has its fans, but we here at the editorial office wish we had gotten that Robocop sequel instead.

What do you think of Chappie and how do you think a Robocop movie by Blomkamp could have turned out?