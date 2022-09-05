Neill Blomkamp is finding game development to be "creatively quite cool"

HQ

While Gunzilla Games hasn't exactly shown off too much of its debut title Off The Grid yet, the developer did have quite a significant presence at Gamescom. And with that being the case, during our time at the German convention, we had the opportunity to catch up with the director behind District 9 and Elysium, Neill Blomkamp, to learn all about his involvement with the creation of the game.

"I'm finding game development to be creatively quite cool," Blomkamp told us. "It's a longer process than filmmaking, and it kind of feels like you're in the post-production part of filmmaking all the time, which is nice. It's kind of a depressurised situation where you can take your time, but it's good, I feel creatively into what we're doing, and I think it's going to be cool. We have a lot of work ahead of us."

Later through the interview, which you can view in full above, we also asked Blomkamp about when we can expect to get a good look at Off The Grid.

"Around this time next year, we would be in a pretty good place, I think. How much players have in their hands, versus what they are seeing is up for grabs, but there'll definitely be a lot by this time next year."

To learn about why Blomkamp wanted to get into game development and how the development on Off The Grid is progressing, be sure to watch our full interview.