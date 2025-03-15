Neill Blomkamp confirmed to direct the remake of Starship Troopers

A few weeks ago, we reported that news had reached us about Sony planning a remake of Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi classic Starship Troopers.

Earlier reports suggested that this new film would primarily draw inspiration from Verhoeven's movie rather than Heinlein's novel of the same name. However, we can now confirm that this information was incorrect, as new sources indicate that the project will instead be a reinterpretation of the original source material. Additionally, we are pleased to announce that none other than Neill Blomkamp has been chosen to direct the film.

But that's not the only role he'll take on—he will also be partially responsible for both production and screenplay, alongside his longtime partner Terri Tatchell. In other words, the same duo that brought us Chappie.

Given Blomkamp's knack for dazzling special effects, this could very well be a project worth keeping an eye on. His most recent film was, as you may recall, the Gran Turismo adaptation for Sony Pictures—a commercial success that was surprisingly well received.

What do you think about this new version? Is Blomkamp the right man for the job, and is returning to the original source material rather than the film the right call?