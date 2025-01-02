Neil Young pulls out of Glastonbury, claiming the festival to be "under corporate control"

HQ

One of the names that was supposed to appear at the Glastonbury music festival in the summer has decided to pull out and no longer attend. Specifically, it's Neil Young who has decided to exit the major show, all due to the festival now allegedly being "under corporate control".

This was stated by Young in a post on his website, where he specifically claims: "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favourite outdoor gigs. We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in, It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being."

Young continues: "We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be."

The question is whether any other artists will now follow suit or if Young stands alone in this action.

