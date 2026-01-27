Neil Young gifts Greenland access to his music, and pulls catalog from Amazon over Trump

HQ

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has offered the people of Greenland free access to his music and documentary archive for a year, in a gesture he said was intended to "ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats" they have faced amid US President Donald Trump's dispute over the Arctic territory.

Young's statement on his website emphasized peace and support: "All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free as long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example."

Neil Young // Shutterstock

The move follows Trump's decision on 22 January to step back from claiming "right, title and ownership" of Greenland and to withdraw threats of tariffs against several European countries after NATO allies deployed troops in response to his threat to take the territory by force.

In a related action, Young announced he is withdrawing his music from Amazon Music, citing CEO Jeff Bezos's support of Trump and the administration's immigration policies. He encouraged listeners to buy physical albums or use alternative digital platforms to stream his work, noting that the decision may be "unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term" but reflects the message he wants to send.

Young has previously protested major streaming platforms over disinformation issues, including removing his catalog from Spotify in 2022 over Joe Rogan's podcast, though he later returned to the service. He recently criticized ICE actions in Minneapolis and continues to voice opposition to Trump's policies...