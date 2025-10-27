Neil Newbon joins Starfinder: Afterlight casting as Preach

HQ

Epictellers Entertainment, developers of the upcoming Starfinder: Afterlight, have today announced a notable addition to their roster of voice actors for the main characters in this cRPG, inspired by the rules of the Starfinder and Pathfinder tabletop RPGs, and which we were able to talk about at length in person with its developers at the recent BCN Game Fest, in an interview you can watch below, along with highlights of what to expect from the game.

Neil Newbon, British voice actor and well-known for his roles in Resident Evil Village, Dead Take and, of course, for bringing Astarion to life in Baldur's Gate III, joins the cast as Preach, a fellow adventurer of the game's protagonist. Indeed, it was a natural step for Newbon to be involved in Starfinder: Afterlight as a voice actor, as he was previously confirmed to be working on the title as a voice director.

Preach's character description reads: "Preach (Class: Mystic) is a Shirren dedicated to guiding and protecting "The Golden Anointed", a prophesied miracle larva of Hylax, who accompanies him on this adventure. Newbon will infuse the character with a distinctive personality, bringing to life this sage who follows his path in order to become a famous High Priest. Whether (or how) Preach fulfils his destiny will depend on the player's choices and how he faces the challenges he encounters across the galaxy."

The main cast of Starfinder: Afterlight looks like this, for now:

More than 10,000 backers have already supported the Starfinder: Afterlight Kickstarter campaign, helping it to surpass €550,000, and which will remain active until 6 November.