Neil Gaiman seems to already have ideas for Good Omens Season 3

Later this month, on July 28, Good Omens' second season will debut on Amazon Prime Video. The show will continue the story of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, shortly after they have been expelled from heaven and hell respectively for working to avert the apocalypse.

The season interestingly enough will be an original story from author Neil Gaiman, as while the first season was adapted from the Good Omens book written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, that book never actually got a sequel, meaning anything that is being adapted here on out is completely untold narrative. Still, Gaiman is already looking toward the future of the show, and has now teased that a third season could be coming as well.

Speaking with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar), Gaiman stated: "Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season one into that. I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn't have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

This seems to suggest that Gaiman is eyeing at least a three-season arc for the Good Omens storyline.

Would you be interested in a third outing of Good Omens?