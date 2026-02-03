Neil Gaiman denies sexual assault claims and calls allegations a "smear campaign"

HQ

Author Neil Gaiman has publicly addressed the multiple sexual assault allegations against him, calling them "completely and simply untrue" and claiming he is the target of a "smear campaign." The 65-year-old writer, known for works such as American Gods, made the statement on his Facebook page on Monday evening, almost a year after the allegations first surfaced.

Nine women have accused Gaiman of sexual misconduct, including Scarlett Pavlovich, the former nanny of Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. The couple, who share a son, are currently going through a divorce. Gaiman has repeatedly denied the claims, stating that emails, texts, and video evidence contradict the accusations.

Neil Gaiman // Shutterstock

In his statement, Gaiman criticized how the allegations were reported, saying they were "spread and amplified by people more interested in outrage and getting clicks than the truth." He added that he had hoped journalists would fully consider the evidence but was "astonished" by what he described as echo-chamber reporting that ignored or dismissed key facts.

The allegations have affected Gaiman professionally, with Dark Horse dropping him as a publisher and DC Comics postponing a planned Sandman reprint. A stage adaptation of Coraline was also canceled last year. Despite the controversy, Gaiman said he has returned to writing and is close to finishing a new novel, thanking fans for their continued support and belief in his innocence...

Further reading: Dave McKean on sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman.