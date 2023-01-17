Neil Druckmann: "The Last of Us Multiplayer is the most ambitious thing we've ever done"

The Last of Us multiplayer, which will be a completely standalone game, will be the next release from Naughty Dog, but there's still a lot we don't know. Other than the occasional announcement, the lid has been kept on from Naughty Dog but if Neil Druckmann is to be believed, it will be a really neat experience once it's released. It's also worth noting that this is also the first time Naughty Dog will be releasing a fully standalone multiplayer game.

Speaking with Comicbook, Druckmann stated: "There is The Last of Us multiplayer project that we've been working on for a long time, since even before The Last of Us Part 2 shipped. And that's the most ambitious project we've ever done. We're expanding the world even further, continuing to tell a story, but in a multiplayer space. I won't say too much about that."

It sounds undeniably promising, we must say, no release date is available at the time of writing but Naughty Dog has promised to share more details during the year and we are of course waiting with excitement.

What do you think of the upcoming multiplayer?