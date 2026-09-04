Neil Druckmann teases more The Last of Us: "There's a couple projects in the works"

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Naughty Dog studio head and The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann wants us to know that the studio isn't done with the series just yet. Despite there not having been a new game revealed in more than six years, and Naughty Dog taking to the stars with its Intergalactic game, Druckmann holds firm there are projects in the works.

Speaking with The Washington Post about the state of modern video game writing, Druckmann added in a couple of words about how The Last of Us may be wrapping its TV show with its third season, but there's more to come from the franchise's games. "It's important for us to note that as the creator of the games, Naughty Dog is still the steward of this IP and even though this might be the end of this adaptation, we're not done with The Last of Us. There's a couple projects in the works that, when the time is right, I'm very excited to talk about," he said.

Right now, the focus is on the aforementioned Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. There are hopes the game could set a 2027 launch date, but nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. Even if that rumour proved true, it would still likely be years until we saw what's next for The Last of Us.