Neil Druckmann Promises 'Cool Stuff' for 2023

Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann wished his Twitter followers a happy New Year recently, informing them that there was a lot of "cool stuff" coming in 2023.

A lot of fans of Naughty Dog may think they know what Druckmann is talking about, as there was a rumour floating around in December that he was working on The Last of Us: Part III. However, it seems that Druckmann has debunked this theory in the same tweet, saying that much of the "so-called insider info" people are getting is false.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Naughty Dog's next project won't be The Last of Us: Part III, as Druckmann could just be hoping to throw people off the scent of the upcoming game. However, there have been other reports stating that Naughty Dog is working on an unannounced project concerning a "beloved franchise."