Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Fashion Police Squad
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Last of Us: Part III

      Neil Druckmann Promises 'Cool Stuff' for 2023

      He appears to be shutting down some The Last of Us: Part III rumours, though.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann wished his Twitter followers a happy New Year recently, informing them that there was a lot of "cool stuff" coming in 2023.

      A lot of fans of Naughty Dog may think they know what Druckmann is talking about, as there was a rumour floating around in December that he was working on The Last of Us: Part III. However, it seems that Druckmann has debunked this theory in the same tweet, saying that much of the "so-called insider info" people are getting is false.

      This doesn't necessarily mean that Naughty Dog's next project won't be The Last of Us: Part III, as Druckmann could just be hoping to throw people off the scent of the upcoming game. However, there have been other reports stating that Naughty Dog is working on an unannounced project concerning a "beloved franchise."

      The Last of Us: Part III

      Related texts



      Loading next content