Neil Druckmann: Naughty Dog "will not be 'The Last of Us' studio forever"

Naughty Dog, as famed and acclaimed as the game development studio is, has become known as a bit of a one-trick pony as of late, dedicated to The Last of Us and Uncharted. Ever since 2013, Naughty Dog has debuted The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Last of Us: Part II, and then a bunch of different remasters and remakes in The Last of Us and Uncharted franchises. Plus, there has been a The Last of Us TV series and an Uncharted movie.

With no official sign of what the future may hold for the developer's next game, but expectations that The Last of Us: Part III to be on the cards at some point, and with all eyes on a second season of The Last of Us, you might be worried that Naughty Dog is becoming just a TLOU studio. Studio head and creative director Neil Druckmann wants to affirm that won't be the case.

Speaking with the LA Times (in an actual interview, not a fabricated one from Sony...), Druckmann stated: "I promise you, we will not be 'The Last of Us' studio forever."

Druckmann went further to promise that "multiple single-player projects" are in development at the company, and that they will "have some sort of philosophical core that everything is going to revolve around and feed into."

What would you like to see Naughty Dog working on next?