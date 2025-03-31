Neil Druckmann: "I believe Joel was right" in saving Ellie

HQ

Let's start by saying that there will be spoilers from the first The Last of Us here, so if you haven't played it or watched the first season of the TV series, but intend to do so, read something else instead.

So... that being said, there's been a lot of talk about whether Joel was right to save Ellie from having a team of Firefly scientists use her unique body to develop a vaccine that could save humanity from cordyceps. Joel's move allowed Ellie to survive, but it didn't result in a cure for millions of people in a devastated world.

One person who clearly sides with Joel is series creator Neil Druckmann. In an IGN interview, the subject slides into just that, and he says:

"I believe Joel was right. If I were in Joel's position, I hope I would be able to do what he did to save my daughter."

The show's creator Craig Mazin was present during the interview as well, and he also expressed his support for Joel's decision:

"That's so interesting, because I think that if I were in Joel's position, I probably would have done what he did. But I'd like to think that I wouldn't."

Even though these two gentlemen have now spoken, we assume that the debate will still rage on. What do you think about it?