Neil Druckmann Explains Why The Last of Us Show Will Alter the Timeline

HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation is - by all accounts - a pretty faithful recreation of the 2013 game. However, there are going to be some key differences. The violence, for example, will be toned down significantly. Also, there's going to be some changes to the show's timeline.

Instead of the pandemic beginning in 2013, as it does in the game, The Last of Us' TV story begins in 2003, before jumping to 2023 for the majority of its runtime. In an interview with TechRadar, Neil Druckmann explained the reasoning behind this, stating that "It was one of those changes that didn't feel like we were fundamentally changing what [The Last of Us] is about, so I bought into it."

Craig Mazin, the series' showrunner, also added that the difference is "subtle," but it helps it feel more real. Moreover, it seems the timeline difference doesn't alter much in terms of how the show will look, as Mazin states the biggest changes were "a slightly different palette of prompts and set design and car choices."

"[The decision to shift the timeline] was something I talked about with Neil very early on. It's a subtle difference. But I have this thing about jumping into the future. I feel like, if I'm watching a show and the year is 2023, and the show takes place in 2043, it's just a little less real. Even if I'm watching a show in 2023 and it takes place in 2016, it's a little less real. So I thought it might be interesting to just say, 'Hey, look, in this parallel universe, this is happening right now. This is happening this year.'"