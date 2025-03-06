Neil Druckmann: "Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us"

HQ

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann has several times mentioned a third game in The Last of Us series. Although there have been no official announcements, he said just last year that "it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to this story".

But... for some unknown reason, Druckmann seems to have second thoughts. In an interview with Variety, he instead suggests that we shouldn't be sure there will be a sequel, and when asked about a third installment, he replied:

"I guess the only thing I would say is don't bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it."

What the reason for this change of heart is, we can only speculate, but perhaps the often criticized announcement in December of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has made Druckmann lose his enthusiasm a bit? Either way, we won't have to wait much longer for more The Last of Us as the TV show returns to Max on April 13 for a second season.

What do you think is the reason why Druckmann suddenly seems less interested in continuing the game series?