Neil Druckmann doesn't think he has many large games left in him

It seems like The Last of Us' game director Neil Druckmann is finding himself a bit long in the tooth. Talking recently on the Logically Speaking podcast with artist Logic, Druckmann revealed that he might not have a lot of games left in him.

In the video below, at around the 49-minute mark, Druckmann explains that he's just not got it in him to keep doing this forever. "I don't see myself doing this forever at this scale," he said. "It's a lot, and it takes a lot out of you. It's very stressful, to manage that many people in multiple studios worldwide."

"I could see myself transitioning to something that's more lowkey that still allows me to have a creative outlet. But I've started thinking about how many more of these games I have in me, and it's not that many."

Cory Barlog, the director of the 2018 God of War game, seems to feel a similar way. "Big same, brother," he wrote on Twitter/X.

