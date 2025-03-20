Neighbors: Suburban Warfare launches in Early Access on the 17th of April

Invisible Walls' latest multiplayer title Neighbors: Suburban Warfare, now has an Early Access release date. From the 17th of April, you'll be able to buy the game on PC and start whacking away at your neighbours and their beautiful houses, tearing them apart in the hopes they don't do the same to you.

Wacky, cartoonish violence and contraptions that feel taken right out of Looney Tunes and Home Alone are found in abundance in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare, as you can see in the trailer below. You get to choose from eight playable neighbours, including a sweet old lady who swaps her oven mitts for boxing gloves and a man who can fire himself out of a cannon.

If you want to give the game a try before you buy, then at tonight's Future Games Show, Invisible Walls also revealed an open beta, running from tonight until the 24th of March. If you want to hear more of our impressions, we got to play the game a few weeks ago, and shared our thoughts here.