Negan's iconic weapon returns in Dead City season 2

The second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City promises to deliver a blend of nostalgia and grit with the return of Negan's infamous bat, Lucille. In a recent interview with Collider, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed how reuniting with the weapon brought a renewed energy to his portrayal of the character, giving him a sense of empowerment and swagger that fans have sorely missed.

Morgan admitted that wielding Lucille again wasn't just a nod to the past—it transformed his performance. The connection between Negan and the bat isn't just symbolic; it's integral to the character's persona, making this reunion a highlight for both the actor and viewers.

With the series expanding its narrative in a dilapidated Manhattan, Dead City Season 2 aims to bring more depth to Negan's evolving role. Could Lucille's return be the key to unlocking Negan's old self, or is this a new chapter for the notorious antihero?

Did you miss Lucille?