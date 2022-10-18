Negan's barbed-wire baseball bat is worth over $50,000

HQ

The Walking Dead series is coming to an end next month, but AMC and Goldin Auctions has given the chance for the die-hard fans to get some really cool memorabilia from the show. Were not just talking collectors items, but actual props used in the TV series.

The auction ended on October 15, and now Goldin Auctions has revealed the items that brought in most amount of money. It turns out the iconic baseball bat "Lucille" used by Negan to... let's say handle Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) was the most popular thing. A happy (or just very sadistic) collector bought it for $51,600 after some frenetic bidding.

Lot's of other items could be bought as well, and you can check them out and see what people ended up paying for them over here. We cannot help but feeling a little bit happy that the stetson hat Carl wore during the "Coral Meme" scene turned out to be one of the most expensive items.