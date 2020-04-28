Cookies

Need more screen? Check out the BenQ TH585 DLP Projector

We take a closer look at BenQ's new gaming-focused home projector.

Sometimes more is indeed more, and BenQ's new gaming-centric projector, the BenQ TH585 DLP, is a way of achieving a much bigger screen without splashing out on a monstrously expensive television. Why would you want to do that, we hear you ask? Well, there are many reasons, but chief among them is the fact that monstrously expensive televisions are not always very easy to transport. Enter BenQ's projector, which we first unbox and then take a closer look at below.

