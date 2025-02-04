Need for Speed will be back, but not while Criterion is working on Battlefield

HQ

Considering Need for Speed Unbound didn't exactly fly off shelves or blew fans away, you're probably not entirely surprised that a new game in the series won't be here imminently. In fact, it's unclear when the next Need for Speed game will debut at all, as currently the series' developer Criterion isn't even working on a NFS title. Instead, it's working with EA's other teams to get Battlefield finished and sorted and ready for its coming arrival.

But this doesn't mean that there won't be another NFS eventually. Battlefield boss Vince Zampella recently shared a statement with Eurogamer where he confirmed that while Criterion is aiding in the war effort for the shooter series at the moment, when they are finished they will be able to return to the racing series instead.

"The Need for Speed team at Criterion are joining their colleagues working on Battlefield. As a company, it was important to us to take the last year to listen to our Need for Speed community and use their feedback to create content for Unbound.

"With an increased understanding of what our players want in a Need for Speed experience, we plan to bring the franchise back in new and interesting ways."

The next Battlefield doesn't actually have a release date yet, but there is a chance that it could debut sometime this year. If that does end up being the case, we probably shouldn't expect a new NFS for at the least three years after that.