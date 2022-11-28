Need for Speed Unbound is only 29,5 gigabytes for PS5

HQ

Managing SSD storage is something every PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X user has gotten used to this generation, as they generally have less hard drive space than last generation's consoles while the games are bigger.

Fortunately, Need for Speed Unbound seems to be more manageable than most current AAA titles. As revealed by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, it is only 29.431 gigabytes for PlayStation 5, which really isn't too far from what the biggest indie games are today. This number usually also gives a very good indication of what to expect from Xbox in this area as well.

Need for Speed Unbound launches on December 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. If you pre-order the Palace Edition, you will be treated to a three day head-start though.

