Need For Speed Unbound is coming this December

Following a few recent leaks over the past few days, EA and Criterion Games has officially revealed Need For Speed Unbound, the next instalment into the racing franchise. Described as the "next generation street racing fantasy," this game asks players to buckle up and aim to win The Grand tournament, the premier racing event in the Lakeshore area - the location where the game is set.

We're told that the title will feature a player campaign with "thrills and consequences," as well as an upgrading and customisation suite, so that you personalise the cars you collect, which are also described as the "most realistic looking cars in the franchise's history."

On the topic of visuals, as you can see in the announcement trailer below, the game also features a new art style that blends street art and graffiti with realistic designs, all of which uses current-generation consoles and the latest hardware to serve up gameplay at 4K and 60fps.

As for when Need For Speed Unbound will debut, the game is expected to arrive on December 2, 2022, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Pre-orders will open on November 29, 2022, with the game retailing for $69.99 for the base edition.