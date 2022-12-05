Need for Speed Unbound failed to crack the UK's top ten boxed sales chart during its launch week

HQ

Friday, December 2 was arguably the last big day of launches in the games industry for 2022. While there are some exciting releases coming in December, that day saw The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, and Marvel's Midnight Suns all dropping at once, and despite this being the case, only one of the games managed to crack the UK's top ten boxed sales charts.

And, as Gamesindustry.biz reports, this was The Callisto Protocol, which rose to sixth on the list, with a release that saw it pull in more sales than Saints Row and Gotham Knights did during their launch weeks.

As for Need for Speed Unbound and Marvel's Midnight Suns, the latter made it to 26th on the list (although this could be attributed to the game largely being tailored to PC players), whereas the former only made it to 17th on the list. While this data doesn't take into account digital sales, it should be known that Unbound's release is down 64% when compared to 2019's Need for Speed Heat.

For those wondering what the top ten boxed games for the week are; FIFA 23 is at the top as expected, closely followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with God of War: Ragnarök coming in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fourth, and Pokémon Violet in fifth. After The Callisto Protocol in sixth comes Pokémon Scarlet, Nintendo Switch Sports, Sonic Frontiers, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.