Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr included with PS Plus in October

Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the games that are included with Xbox Games with Gold in October, and now Sony has done the same thing for the PlayStation Plus subscribers.
As the headline already has revealed, it is Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr that is included this time. They will replace last month's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V on October 6. You have until November 2 to claim them.
