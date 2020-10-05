English
news
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will launch this November

Get ready to return to the streets of Seacrest County with enhanced visuals and cross-platform multiplayer.

It's official: Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 6 and November 13 on Nintendo Switch. The remaster is set to feature enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer, and will include all previous DLC.

The remake comes a decade after the original title which launched in 2010 on the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. The action unfolds on the streets of Seacrest County and allows players to chose which side of the law that they want to play on within its campaign. The game has a Metacritic score in the late 80s across all platforms, and it won the Best Racing Game award from Game Critics Awards, beating out the likes of Forza Motorsport 4 and Gran Turismo 5.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

