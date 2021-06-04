Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 24

You're watching Advertisements

EA has just revealed that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be free to download for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting June 24. It joins Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance and The Wild at Heart in joining Microsoft's service in June.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, if you are unaware, launched last November and it made many improvements to the 2010 original. This reworked version features cross-play, includes all of the main game's DLC, and it runs at 4K 60FPS.

You can take a look at our review for the remastered racer here.