Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered and Football Manager 2021 headline December's Games with Prime line-up

Amazon has just revealed the goodies that it'll be handing out to Games with Prime subscribers across the month of Christmas. December's line-up is yet another banger, with it being headlined by Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Journey to the Savage Planet, and Football Manager 2021. The other six titles included are Frostpunk, Morkredd, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Youtubers Life, Spellcaster University, and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

As always, there are a handful of premium extras that subscribers can claim across the month in major titles such as League of Legends Wild Rift, Grand Theft Auto Online, and New World. Grand Theft Auto Online players will be receiving four drops of $100,000 to help finance their crimes sprees, a random emote chest is being made available for Wild Rift, and New World players will be able to get their hands on an Autumn King Pack cosmetic bundle.