Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Heat cross-play feature lands tomorrow

Developer Ghost Games is finally enabling cross-play in Need for Speed Heat starting tomorrow.

Ghost Games and Electronic Arts announced today that starting from tomorrow, Need for Speed Heat will be the first-ever game of which the publisher will offer cross-play on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In addition to this, Criterion Games and EA confirmed that they recently launched Need for Speed Heat on Steam, along with other 2016 games, such as Need for Speed and Need for Speed Rivals.

The introduction of the cross-play feature will be the final update for Need for Speed Heat, but Criterion team is already starting to work on the next Need for Speed game, which, apparently, could be revealed at the next EA Play which was recently delayed.

