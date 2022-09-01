Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Need For Speed Heat and Toem highlight September's PlayStation Plus Essential line-up

Extra and Premium members can look forward to Deathloop however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's a new month, and with that being the case Sony has revealed the games that will be making up September's PlayStation Plus Essential line-up. For this month, there will be two PS4 games (Need For Speed Heat and Granblue Fantasy: Versus) as well as one PS5 game (Toem), with all three arriving on September 6.

This of course does mean you have a few days left to add August's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares to your collection as these three will be sticking around until September 5.

Otherwise PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be getting access to a range of new titles as well, including Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition. All of these titles will be available for these higher tiers from September 20.

Lastly PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also be getting a range of Classics games on September 20 as well. They are; Syphon Filter 2, The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, Bentley's Hackpack, Toy Story 3, and Kingdom of Paradise.

Need For Speed Heat and Toem highlight September's PlayStation Plus Essential line-up


Loading next content