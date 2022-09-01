Need For Speed Heat and Toem highlight September's PlayStation Plus Essential line-up

HQ

It's a new month, and with that being the case Sony has revealed the games that will be making up September's PlayStation Plus Essential line-up. For this month, there will be two PS4 games (Need For Speed Heat and Granblue Fantasy: Versus) as well as one PS5 game (Toem), with all three arriving on September 6.

This of course does mean you have a few days left to add August's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares to your collection as these three will be sticking around until September 5.

Otherwise PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be getting access to a range of new titles as well, including Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition. All of these titles will be available for these higher tiers from September 20.

Lastly PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also be getting a range of Classics games on September 20 as well. They are; Syphon Filter 2, The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, Bentley's Hackpack, Toy Story 3, and Kingdom of Paradise.