Necromunda: Underhive Wars gameplay revealed, release dated

Tactics fans will likely be familiar with Necromunda, at least in some capacity, as the Games Workshop tabletop has endured for many years thanks to its take on urban warfare and some truly distinctive faction designs.

It's a good fit for a video game, too, and that's why Focus Home Interactive has had Rogue Factor working away on Necromunda: Underhive Wars for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Now we have a release date, with the publisher confirming that the game will hit all three platforms on September 4. So, just a few weeks away.

But wait dear reader, there's more! As is tradition these days, we got a trailer alongside the announcement, and in it, we get a little look at the game itself. It's not long and it's still rather cutscene heavy, but you can definitely see glimpses of gameplay, as well as a look at the customisation options available across the Escher, Goliath, and Orlock gangs. Check it out below.