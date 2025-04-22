NECA reveals the ultimate Shredder action figure from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series

HQ

NECA has launched its new Ultimate Shredder, a 7-inch scale figure that includes multiple images and detailed information, Geek Tyrant reports.

Based on the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series, The Shredder is now presented in an all-new sculpture! This Ultimate 7-inch action figure of the terrifying leader of the Foot Clan includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories inspired by specific episodes. It comes in a collector-friendly VHS-inspired windowed box with an opening front - a must-have for collectors and fans!