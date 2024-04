Horror fans can now add a life-size M3GAN doll to their collections, as toy manufacturer NECA has released what it calls the most accurate representation of the character to date.

The doll's clothes feature the exact same pattern and material as the movie, its hair is synthetic and its eye can even move. This 1:1 replica doesn't come cheap though, as its currently retailing for $494.99. Pre-orders are now live on NECA's website and dolls are expected to ship at an unconfirmed date in 2024.