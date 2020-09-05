Nearly one million carbon-neutral Xbox Series X consoles have been manufactured

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that they would not only try to reduce their carbon emissions but even be carbon negative by actually removing all the company's previous emissions from the atmosphere. Now the company has revealed that this process has started and has stated:

"Xbox has created the world's first carbon-neutral gaming console - actually, 825 000 of them"

This is interesting both for the fact that we now actually have a carbon emission-free console, but also that 825,000 Xbox Series X consoles have been produced already. That means the Covid-19 situation doesn't seem to have hampered the production very much and that it is likely there will be enough consoles for the launch sometimes in November.