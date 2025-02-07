Nearly a year after it shut down, Rooster Teeth is back

HQ

Cost-cutting measures not only can hit individual jobs, but sometimes they can take out whole companies. Unfortunately, this happened to digital entertainment brand Rooster Teeth in May 2024. However, after nine long months, the company is back.

The Rooster Teeth brand and IP has changed owners, now entirely controlled by one of its founders Burnie Burns. Burns acquired Rooster Teeth through his Box Canyon Productions company.

"I am excited at the challenge of bringing Rooster Teeth back to its roots," Burns said via a press release. "The heart of this brand has always been its fans, and I look forward to writing a new chapter together."

Fans of Rooster Teeth are very glad to have it back, and yet the question remains as to who will return from the old favourites of its YouTube channels and podcasts. Many have gone on to create their own works, which perhaps will lead to a new generation of folks at RT.

