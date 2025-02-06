Nearly 90% of Germans concerned about foreign interference in upcoming elections

HQ

Almost 90% of Germans believe foreign powers, especially from Russia and the United States, are attempting to sway the upcoming national elections through social media, according to a recent survey by industry association Bitkom.

The poll of over 1,000 eligible voters found that 45% of respondents placed Russia at the forefront of these efforts, with 42% pointing to the United States as another major player, followed far behind by China at 26% and Eastern Europe at just 8%.

Although concerns about interference are high, most voters still trust traditional sources like friends, family, and television, particularly for those over 75. Digital policy is also becoming a top priority, with 80% of participants urging the next government to focus on this area.

How do you think countries can protect their elections from foreign interference?