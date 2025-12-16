Nearly 90 Epstein-linked flights connected to UK airports | Report

HQ

Nearly 90 flights connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein arrived at or departed from UK airports over nearly three decades, some carrying British women who later alleged they were trafficked and abused, according to a BBC investigation.

An analysis of newly released flight logs and court documents found 87 journeys linked to Epstein involving the UK between the early 1990s and 2018, many of which had not previously been publicly identified. The records were among thousands of documents released by Epstein's estate over the past year.

The BBC identified three British women who appear in Epstein's flight records and other documents and who have alleged they were trafficked by the disgraced financier. Passenger manifests frequently listed unidentified "females," and at least 15 of the UK-linked flights took place after Epstein's 2008 conviction in the United States for soliciting sex from a minor.

There had never been a full-scale investigation in the UK

US lawyers representing hundreds of Epstein victims described the findings as "shocking," saying there had never been a full-scale investigation in the UK into Epstein's activities despite his repeated visits and flights through British airports.

Testimony from one British victim played a role in the 2021 conviction of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell on child sex-trafficking charges in the US. However, the woman has never been contacted by UK police, according to her lawyer, Brad Edwards.

The Metropolitan Police said it had not received new evidence that would justify reopening an investigation but added it would assess any relevant information that emerges from ongoing disclosures in the United States.

The findings come as US authorities prepare to release hundreds of thousands of additional documents related to Epstein following the passage of legislation last month requiring full disclosure. The US justice department has until December 19 to comply.