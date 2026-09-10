Nearly 2,0000 unionised Blizzard developers vote through a contract protecting against AI and layoffs

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Around 1,900 unionised people working at Blizzard Entertainment have voted through the ratification of their first contract with the publishing and development giant, following years of negotiations. The workers are looking for better protection against generative AI use in Blizzard games, as well as layoffs.

Blizzard will now have to bargain with staff over the use of genAI in its development, and all union-represented staff across the World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble teams are better protected from potential layoffs. Workers who are laid off will get additional severance pay, too. The contract also gives staff the "right to be recalled" into open positions across any Blizzard bargaining unit for 14 months from the date from their layoff announcement, essentially meaning there's a higher chance employees who were let go will be able to return to work should the opportunity become available.

"This contract marks the beginning of a new era at Blizzard Entertainment, but it doesn't stop with us. I look forward to the day that everyone in the industry can enjoy the protections that this contract affords us, like increased severance and recall rights in the event of a layoff and the ability to grieve injustices in the workplace. I believe that the positive change we have won will ripple out and help make the games industry as a whole a better place for workers and players alike," said Overwatch QA developer Simon Hendrick (via Eurogamer).

As Xbox is cutting thousands of jobs across its divisions, protections like these feel all the more important as developers navigate working in massive companies like Blizzard. It's unlikely this means we'll see an end to layoff news, but for once it's nice to report on developers being able to protect themselves more from losing their jobs.