Near-complete dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44 million at auction

A huge dinosaur skeleton has fetched a record-breaking sum at a Sotheby's auction in New York City. Apex, the name of a fossilised Stegosaurus that is ranked high among the most-complete skeletons ever found, has been sold for an eye-watering $44.6 million.

Apex was discovered in the town of Dinosaur, Colorado. It was found in 2022 by accident by a palaeontologist. The buyer of Apex remains anonymous, though there was a statement given that it would remain in America.

The Stegosaurus has some impressive dimensions, standing at 11ft tall and 27ft long from nose to tail. Sotheby's said it is "the finest stegosaurus to appear at auction."

