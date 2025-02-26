Ne Zha 2 is on the cusp of becoming the first $2 billion animated film

Recently we reported on the news that the Chinese animated sequel Ne Zha 2 had surpassed the total box office earnings of Inside Out 2, making it the biggest animated film of all-time, despite the fact that it has basically only premiered in China so far and pretty much only been in cinemas for a month. Now, to add to this it has since been reported that Ne Zha 2 has continued to rake in the cash and is about to become the seventh biggest film of all-time, by overcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home's box office total.

According to Collider, Ne Zha 2 has now totaled over $1.92 billion "worldwide". We phrase worldwide as such since $1.89 billion of the overall whole has come from China alone. This means it is right on the edge of unseating Spider-Man: No Way Home, which according to Box Office Mojo managed to cap out at $1.95 billion all things said and done.

On its current trajectory, it's very likely that Ne Zha 2 will soon cross the $2 billion marker and become the first animated film to ever do so. In fact, it seems very likely that it will soon cross into the top five biggest films of all-time, as it only needs to generate a further $150 million to be able to unseat Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens too. Whether it can continue to go further after that and overtake James Cameron's epics and the last Avengers film remains to be seen.