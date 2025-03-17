Ne Zha 2 is now the fifth biggest film of all-time

HQ

The sky is very clearly the limit for the Chinese animated blockbuster sequel, Ne Zha 2, as following smashing all manner of records, becoming the biggest animated film ever, and the first animated film to surpass $2 billion in ticket sales at the box office, the movie has continued to find success.

After another mega weekend, the film has now surpassed Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens in lifetime ticket revenue, with its grand total now said to be around $2.085 billion according to Deadline. This is around $15 million more than Star Wars achieved a decade ago.

The next massive task for Ne Zha 2 will be finding enough fuel to generate a further $180 million in ticket sales to hunt down Titanic, which as it stands has a lifetime revenue of $2.264 billion. Considering the success the animated film has already seen, we wouldn't count it out just yet.

The majority of Ne Zha 2's revenue comes from the Chinese market, as only around $31 million comes from markets outside of the massive country. It's unclear if the film will ever see a major debut in international cinemas and likewise if that will lead to much success.