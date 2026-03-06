nDreams is shutting down two studios with 78 jobs expected to be cut

HQ

We seem to be getting back into a bit of a trend where layoffs and studio closures are becoming the norm once again. MindsEye creator Build a Rocket Boy announced job cuts earlier this week and likewise much of Highguard developer Wildlight Entertainment has been axed too. The latest in this manner now impacts the world of virtual reality, as developer nDreams is closing studios and laying off employees.

In a statement on LinkedIn, nDreams has revealed that it is closing down its Brighton-based Near Light studio and its Farnborough-based Compass, meaning the British virtual reality specialist will soon be much more limited with all of its eggs being placed into its main Elevation studio.

This decision will mean that 78 jobs will be cut, with around 120 employees being retained to continue working on projects at Elevation, with most of these projects being unannounced.

The statement from nDreams explains: "Despite every effort to make our existing structure a success and avert this outcome, the VR games market remains challenging, making further changes necessary to ensure a commercially viable and sustainable future."

This also follows a statement that expresses: "At the core of the restructured business will be Elevation, which currently has around 120 staff engaged on unannounced projects. nDreams will also retain a lean group dedicated to XR R&D. Together we will remain focused on delivering world-class VR and XR games."

Lastly, nDreams notes: "We're committed to exploring every option to retain talent and will now enter a collective consultation process with the people impacted by these proposals. We recognise that this will be stressful and challenging for everyone affected and will be offering support throughout the process."