NDcube is looking to recruit for an unannounced project

Another day, another unearthed job listing. Yesterday we reported that listings were spotted detailing new projects from InXile and Respawn, and now one has been spied from Super Mario Party developer NDcube. Twitter user @Nintendomemo has shared a recruitment brochure from the developer, which shows the project it has worked on in the past. Besides the fact that the team is looking to hire for a new project though, there's no juicy details offered as to what it might be.

The team's last game released was 51 Worldwide Games, a compilation of popular card and board games. We had the opportunity to review the game when it launched and described it as being "perhaps the very best classic board and card games collection there is."

What do you think NDcube might be working on next?

