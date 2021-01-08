LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Super Meat Boy Forever
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

NDcube is looking to recruit for an unannounced project

A recruitment brochure from the Super Mario Party developer has surfaced on Twitter.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Another day, another unearthed job listing. Yesterday we reported that listings were spotted detailing new projects from InXile and Respawn, and now one has been spied from Super Mario Party developer NDcube. Twitter user @Nintendomemo has shared a recruitment brochure from the developer, which shows the project it has worked on in the past. Besides the fact that the team is looking to hire for a new project though, there's no juicy details offered as to what it might be.

The team's last game released was 51 Worldwide Games, a compilation of popular card and board games. We had the opportunity to review the game when it launched and described it as being "perhaps the very best classic board and card games collection there is."

What do you think NDcube might be working on next?

NDcube is looking to recruit for an unannounced project

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy