NDcube changes name to Nintendo Cube

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
NDcube is probably not Nintendo's most well-known developer, and is largely made up of former employees from the renowned studio Hudson. Their track record includes F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and the Mario Party series starting with part 9.
Now they're getting a more prominent name that shows they're a Nintendo developer and likely a studio that will get more assignments and more resources in the future. Instead of NDcube, they are now called Nintendo Cube, and you can check out their official website here.
Nintendo Cube's next game is Super Mario Party Jamboree, which launches on October 17, and you can check out the studio's new and old logo below. What do you think of this name change?