NDcube changes name to Nintendo Cube

NDcube is probably not Nintendo's most well-known developer, and is largely made up of former employees from the renowned studio Hudson. Their track record includes F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and the Mario Party series starting with part 9.

Now they're getting a more prominent name that shows they're a Nintendo developer and likely a studio that will get more assignments and more resources in the future. Instead of NDcube, they are now called Nintendo Cube, and you can check out their official website here.

Nintendo Cube's next game is Super Mario Party Jamboree, which launches on October 17, and you can check out the studio's new and old logo below. What do you think of this name change?