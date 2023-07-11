Ncuti Gatwa's in for at least two series of Doctor Who

HQ

Ncuti Gatwa will have at least two series of Doctor Who.

Talking to Rolling Stone UK, Gatwa spoke about returning to theatre after his stint as a Time Lord comes to an end: "I'm planning on getting back to [theatre] next year, after I finish season two of Doctor Who."

Given that the tenth through thirteenth Doctors were all featured for three series, it's possible Gatwa's take could receive the same treatment.

Gatwa spoke about his take on the iconic character: "My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he's lonely.

"I can't say much more than that; I don't want to spoil anything. But he's also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

Ncuti Gatwa will make his debut as the fifteenth Doctor this December in the show's Christmas special, which coincides with 60 years of Doctor Who.

You can watch Doctor Who on BBC in the UK and Ireland, with worldwide premieres on Disney+.