Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor channels the 1960s in new Doctor Who photos

Later this year will see the return of Doctor Who, as the long-running sci-fi series looks to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Returning by seeing David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in a transitional role that will come before seeing Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth Doctor in 2024, we've now been given a teaser of the latter in costume.

And these images are pretty different to what you may expect, as here we get to see Gatwa's Doctor and his companion, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, both dressed up in 1960s-styled gear. It's very suave and old-school cool and makes us even more excited to see what the series will be offering when it returns later this year.

Take a look at the images in the Twitter thread below.