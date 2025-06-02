Ncuti Gatwa regenerates into Billie Piper to reveal the 16th Doctor

HQ

Billie Piper has made her return to Doctor Who, but not as you might think. Over the weekend, the finale of the latest season of Doctor Who saw the end of Ncuti Gatwa's run as the iconic British TV character.

As any Doctor Who fan knows, though, one Doctor exiting the show means there's space for another to enter through regeneration. Just as Jodie Whittaker's exit led to a former fan-favourite coming back, so did Gatwa's.

Billie Piper's return has been met with joy by some fans, and confusion from others. "Just how and why she [Billie Piper] is back remains to be seen..." said the BBC via a press release. "It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse, but who, how, why and when, you'll just have to wait and see," added Piper herself.

Piper joined Doctor Who back in 2005, alongside the revival of the series. She served as a companion to the ninth and tenth Doctors before leaving the show in 2010.

